Military

Fugitive Belgian extremist soldier evades massive manhunt

By RAF CASERT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces have kept looking in vain for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. The 46-year-old fugitive is an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies. Identified as Jurgen Conings, he was still thought to be hiding Friday in a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium that over 400 soldiers and police officials have combed for three straight days. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne refused to confirm that Conings’ target on Monday was virologist Marc Van Ranst, a key scientific advisor on Belgium’s COVID-19 program.

www.wcn247.com
