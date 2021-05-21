newsbreak-logo
Hammond, IN

Crossroads YMCA announces new Destination YMCA in Hammond

gohammond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroads YMCA is pleased to announce a partnership with the City of Hammond and Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. to create a new and expanded YMCA at the former Woodmar Mall/Carson Pirie Scott site. Last December the City and the YMCA began discussions on an expansion of Hammond’s current YMCA. From those discussions, it became apparent that Hammond and the surrounding areas needed a YMCA that would serve the larger needs of the community.

