newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Strong, shallow earthquake shakes southwest China; 1 dead

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has shaken an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death. The U.S. Geological Survey says damage is possible. It says the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (six miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface, especially in populated areas. The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage. The area experiences frequent seismic activity. The Yunnan seismological bureau says it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Southwest China#Yunnan Province#Extreme Weather#Ap#Southwestern China#Populated Areas#Frequent Seismic Activity#Surface#Myanmar#Beijing#Chinese News Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
News Break
Weather
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Environment
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentAccuWeather

'Humanitarian crisis' looming as Cyclone Yaas eyes northeastern India

One week after one of the strongest tropical cyclones in recorded history for the Arabian Sea lashed western India and interrupted vital COVID-19 relief operations, a second tropical threat is brewing for the COVID-weary nation -- this time on the country's northeastern coast. The COVID-19 death toll in India surged...