newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Ethiopia charges 28 soldiers with killings in Tigray region

By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia's attorney general’s office says that military prosecutors have pressed charges against 28 soldiers suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region. The statement by the attorney general's office also said that three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and 25 others are charged with rape and other forms of sexual violence. According to local authorities and aid groups, the six-month-old Tigray conflict has caused the deaths of thousands of people and atrocities including rape, extrajudicial killings, and forced evictions. The statement by the attorney general’s office also confirmed reports of two massacres in Tigray.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigray Region#Rape#Johannesburg#Attorney General#Soldiers#Ap#Ethiopian#Extrajudicial Killings#Civilians#Military Prosecutors#Authorities#Deaths#Sexual Violence#Johannesburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

First Israeli soldier killed as Gaza conflict escalates

An Israeli soldier has been killed in the growing conflict with Gaza, military officials have confirmed.Sergeant Omer Tabib “was killed as a result of anti-tank missile fire” fired by Hamas on Wednesday morning, the Israeli military said.The 21 year old is the first Israeli soldier to die in the current fighting.The overall death toll on both sides has now passed 60.Israeli military said it expressed “its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support both the injured and the families of the soldiers”.Sgt Tabib’s family have been informed, said officials. Read More ‘Blood was everywhere’: Under rocket fire and airstrikes, civilians pay the heaviest priceThe cause that won’t go away: Latest conflict shows Palestine is back on the international agendaIsrael news - live: Gaza death toll hits 56 as first soldier killed and violence escalates
Clarksville, TNHuron Daily Tribune

Prosecutor: 3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three soldiers were charged Tuesday in connection with the transfer of dozens of firearms to associates in Chicago, a federal prosecutor said. Demarcus Adams, 21; Jarius Brunson, 22; and Brandon Miller, 22, were charged with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, making false statements while purchasing a firearm, money laundering, conspiracy, wire fraud and engaging in the business without a firearms license. They are all stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia delays national elections again as Tigray conflict continues

Ethiopia has again delayed its national elections amid ongoing violence in the country’s Tigray region, AP reports. Why it matters: The country previously postponed national elections, which would be the first major electoral test for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were then rescheduled for June 5. Officials have not set a new date.
WorldInternational Business Times

Ethiopian Orthodox Leader Denounces Tigray 'Carnage'

The head of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church has accused the government of wanting to "destroy" the country's northern Tigray region, in his first public comments about the war there. The statement from Abune Mathias, a Tigray native, appeared in a video recording ferried out of Ethiopia by a friend, and the...
ProtestsTaipei Times

Two men killed at a protest in Sudan

Two men were killed on Tuesday after Sudanese security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at demonstrators marking the anniversary of a deadly raid on a protest site during the country’s 2019 uprising, medics, protest groups and eyewitnesses said. Following the reports, late night demonstrations sprung up across the...
Fort Campbell, KYwxbc1043.com

Three Soldiers Charged In Firearms Deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Tennessee says three soldiers at Fort Campbell have been charged in connection with the transfer of dozens of firearms to associates in Chicago. The three were identified as 21-year-old Demarcus Adams, 22-year-old Jarius Brunson and 22-year-old Brandon Miller. They’re charged with transferring...
Sex Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

Ethiopian soldiers convicted of civilian crimes in Tigri Conflict News

Three soldiers were convicted of rape, 28 of them were charged with homicide, and the other 25 were charged with rape and sexual assault. The Ethiopian Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the Ethiopian military prosecutor has convicted three soldiers for raping soldiers and charged another 28 suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigri state.
Mantua, OHrecord-courier.com

Mantua memorial will recognize soldiers killed in combat

The Mantua Village Cemetery Board and Tim Benner are working on a K.I.A. (Killed in Action) Memorial to be installed at Hillside Cemetery. The memorial would recognize the five village residents who have given their lives in service to their country. The cemetery board wants to fund memorial, which will...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kabul school bombing condemned by senior UN officials

Saturday's deadly bombing outside a high school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has been condemned by leading UN officials. The attack led to the deaths of at least 30 people, including several schoolchildren. Most of the casualties are reported to be girls, who were leaving the building at the...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Continuing Atrocities and Denial of Humanitarian Access in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

The United States is gravely concerned by the increasing number of confirmed cases of military forces blocking humanitarian access to parts of the Tigray region. This unacceptable behavior places the 5.2 million people in the region in immediate need of humanitarian assistance at even greater risk. The United States unequivocally calls upon the Governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia to take all necessary steps to ensure that their forces in Tigray cease and desist this reprehensible conduct. We also again call on all parties to comply with obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relevant to the protection of civilians, and to cease immediately all hostilities and allow relief to reach those suffering and in greatest need of assistance. The Ethiopian government should lead in this regard and immediately facilitate full and unhindered access for humanitarian actors to all parts of the Tigray region.
Sex Crimesbalkaninsight.com

Serbia Convicts Bosnian Serb Ex-Soldier of Wartime Rape

A Belgrade court found former Bosnian Serb Army soldier Dalibor Krstovic of raping a Bosniak woman who was being held prisoner at a school in Kalinovik in south-eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992. Belgrade Higher Court sentenced Dalibor Krstovic to nine years in prison on Thursday for raping a female...
AfricaVoice of America

Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'Horrific': WHO Chief

Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region is facing a horrifying situation with people dying of hunger, health services destroyed and rape “rampant,” the WHO chief, himself from the region, said Monday. “The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrific. Very horrific,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...