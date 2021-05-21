State plans to open liquor stores in New London and Littleton this week

On April 15, The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust purchased a 9.4-acre land parcel that abuts the recently-purchased 144-acre Messer Farm property in New London. This additional acreage will provide a perfect trail-head location, off-street parking, and access to the Messer Forest area for trail maintenance/creation and eventual forest maintenance. Other benefits of the property are scenic views of Ragged Mountain and Mt. Kearsarge, protection of wetlands and White Brook headwaters, and protection of wildlife habitat. The property will also provide access to farmland on the Messer Farm property that is otherwise inaccessible due to the topography of the land. With the land trust’s recent acquisition of the Two Brook Woods property (March 2021) on the opposite side of the Messer Farm property, there is now the possibility for trails to exist between Morgan Hill Road and Pleasant Street. The recreational possibilities in this part of New London are already anticipated by many, evident of the outpouring of support from over 350 donors who helped with this project. This property clearly accentuates and makes accessible, all the positives of the Messer Farm property. One donor included a note with her donation saying “I envision generations of men, women and children enjoying hiking and snowshoeing, the smell of the woods and the view.” Ausbon Sargent feels fortunate to have taken on this project, which will bring joy and recreational opportunity to the multi-generational population in our region. The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust now protects 162 properties comprising 13,136 acres of land in the 12 towns it serves. Visit ausbonsargent.org to find out more.