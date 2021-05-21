newsbreak-logo
New London, NH

State plans to open liquor stores in New London and Littleton this week

By Staff report
Union Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Hampshire Liquor Commission plans to open two new NH Liquor & Wine Outlets in New London and Littleton this week. The commission relocated the 10,000-square-foot Littleton Outlet to a freestanding building at 804 Meadow St. in the Kilburn Ledge Plaza, which will open Monday.

