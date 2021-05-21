newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Phil Mickelson rolls back years to share US PGA lead with Louis Oosthuizen

By Ewan Murray at Kiawah Island
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Phil Mickelson competed in the US PGA Championship, John Major was not yet halfway through his term as Prime Minister and Freddie Mercury’s ‘Living on my Own’ sat atop the UK charts. Paul Azinger, the US PGA champion, collected a cheque for $300,000. The intervening years –...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Pga Championship#The South African#The Ocean Course#Ocean Course#Bogey Finish#Muirfield#Six Under#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportschatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 4 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Valspar Championship | Louis Oosthuizen

We’re back with another edition of DraftKings PGA Showdown cheat sheets for Round 4 of the Valspar Championship. These PGA DFS cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Heading into the final round, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns are tied atop the leaderboard, but Louis Oosthuizen is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings final-round slate after shooting a solid -5 in Round 3 and improving his strokes in each round of this tournament.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Avondale, LAtulanehullabaloo.com

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman win 2021 Zurich Classic

Australian teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman won the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana last Sunday. The pair won the tournament 20-under par in a playoff against the South African duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel after Oosthuizen’s first playoff shot landed in the water. Oosthuizen later missed an 11-foot putt for par on the par-5 18th hole.
Golfawesemo.com

The Approach: PGA DFS Picks Based off Awesemo’s Rankings for the Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship has been a mainstay on tour since 2003 and has been held at Quail Hollow every year except one (2017) since its inception. Quail Hollow is a classic tree-lined course that gets included in the conversation of “best venue on tour” every season. It went through some massive renovations for the 2017 PGA Championship and was changed from a par 72 to a very long par 71. It has played as one of the 10 toughest venues on tour in the two years since those changes and has remained a driver-heavy course, which tends to favor players with good off-tee games who can get hot on and around the greens. With that in mind, digging into the data and Awesemo PGA DFS projections and ownership – like always – is the best way to go about making our daily fantasy golf picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.
GolfNBC Sports

Wells Fargo Championship: Wallace to Set the Early Pace

The bar has officially been set. After grabbing a piece of our +4000 selection of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura at the Zurich Classic, we backed it up in a big way. Keegan Bradley was able to get the job done for us at the Valspar Championship at a hefty price of +8000. It’s a tall order, but is it too much to ask for a third first-round leader selection in a row?
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
GolfNBC Sports

Picks and tips: Strong drivers needed at Quail

It's a big boy golf course this week on the PGA Tour. Length off the tee hasn't exactly been a requirement in recent weeks at places like Harbour Town and Innisbrook. But this week's Wells Fargo Championship returns to brawny Quail Hollow Club, the site of the 2017 PGA Championship and a layout that will put the game's shorter hitters to an extreme test.
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Charitiespunditarena.com

Shane Lowry announced as official sponsor of Offaly GAA

Lowry will also assist with commercial and fundraising activities. Shane Lowry has been announced as the official sponsor of Offaly GAA, with a particular focus on underage structures in the county. The 2019 Open champion is well-known for his love of Gaelic games and this news will come as a...
Golfthenationalnews.com

Phil Mickelson shares the lead in the PGA Championship at blustery Kiawah Island

Phil Mickelson, chasing a historic sixth major title aged 50, shared the lead with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen after the second round of the PGA Championship at windy Kiawah Island. American left-hander Mickelson, who could become golf's oldest major champion, and Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open winner, were deadlocked on...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfharrisondaily.com

PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
GolfGamingToday

Phil Mickelson Defies Odds, Wins PGA Championship

Okay, raise your hand if you had Phil Mickelson, at an astronomical +20000 (if not higher at some sportsbooks), to win the PGA Championship. No hands? That’s what we thought. And now all we can say is: Never count out great players, no matter the odds. And this wasn’t the...
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Texas StateESPN

PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...