Commercial real estate experts said such delays can occur for a number of reasons, including that the broker doubted any bidders would offer a price the seller would be comfortable with and wanted more time to market the property, or that the broker sought more time to allow for restructuring with a senior lender or to resolve a legal issue. In some cases, the delays are the result of anticipated good news such as a big new tenant or better rent collection, which the broker would want to announce to potential buyers before the auction to command the best possible price.