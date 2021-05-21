Parks & Recreation Fans Just Got Some Exciting News

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. If there was one show that fully embodied early 2010s, Obama-era optimism, it has to be Parks and Recreation. Created by two of Hollywood's most prolific producers, Michael Schur and Greg Daniels, Parks and Rec was the sunnier cousin to the duo's other ensemble mockumentary, The Office. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), and the whole Parks Department gang showed that nothing, even the chasm separating political ideologies between Leslie and Ron, could beat the uniting power of friendship, Li'l Sebastian, and breakfast food.