Parks & Recreation Fans Just Got Some Exciting News
Over the years the mockumentary sitcom "Parks and Recreations" has gained a large following. The political satire followed mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope, and her band of friends/co-workers, as the group worked to make the city of Pawnee a better place. Though the series was largely focused on the friendship between Leslie and her best friend Ann Perkins, the latter's ex-boyfriend was a fan favorite. Andy Dwyer, portrayed by Chris Pratt, always brought a lot of laughs and heart to the series. He also gave fans the iconic track "5000 Candles in the Wind", courtesy of his rock band Mouse Rat.www.thelist.com