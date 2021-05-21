newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Egypt, Sudan to hold joint drill amid Ethiopia Nile dispute

By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan says Egyptian military forces arrived in Khartoum ahead of a joint drill amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia over a decade-long Nile water dispute. Friday's announcement came as years-long talks are deadlocked. The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the Nile River's main tributary. Egypt and Sudan want an international agreement to govern how much water Ethiopia releases downstream, especially in a multi-year drought. They fear their water shares might be affected. Sudan’s state-owned SUNA news agency says Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile” from mid-next week to the end of the month.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile River#Blue Nile#Tensions#Ap#Suna News Agency#Sudanese#Ethiopia Nile#Egyptian Military Forces#Egyptian Forces#Cairo#Khartoum#Years Long Talks#Drought#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sudan says Ethiopian peacekeepers deported to refugee camp

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese authorities on Sunday deported around three dozen Ethiopian peacekeepers, working on the U.N. mission in Darfur, to a refugee camp, the state-run news agency reported. Al-Fateh Ibrahim Mohammed, head of the refugee agency in North Darfur province, said the troops are among 120 Ethiopian forces...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Congo's leader in Sudan amid efforts to resolve Nile dispute

CAIRO — Congo's president, the current head of the African Union, arrived in Khartoum Saturday for talks with Sudanese leaders amid international and regional efforts to relaunch negotiations over Ethiopia's disputed dam on the Nile River's main tributary. President Felix Tshisekedi was received by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Susan's...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

France holds global talks to offer debt relief for Sudan

PARIS — (AP) — French and African leaders and international organizations were holding a conference Monday in Paris to negotiate debt relief and raise global support for Sudan’s transitional leadership. French President Emmanuel Macron was hosting the event in the presence Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council,...
WorldVoice of America

About 120 Ex-peacekeepers from Ethiopia Seek Asylum in Sudan, UN says

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Around 120 former peacekeepers from Ethiopia, where several regions including northern Tigray are hard-hit by inter-ethnic conflict, have sought asylum in Sudan, the United Nations said Sunday. The personnel were set to be repatriated as part of the phased withdrawal of the U.N. peacekeeping mission, UNAMID, from...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Ethiopia again delays national election amid deadly tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia has again delayed its national election after some opposition parties said they wouldn't take part and as conflict in the country's Tigray region means no vote is being held there. The head of the national elections board, Birtukan Mideksa, in a meeting with political parties' representatives...
PoliticsFinger Lakes Times

Ethiopia delays elections again amid security, logistical challenges

Ethiopian election officials announced on Saturday that the planned June 5 election has been postponed until an unknown date. The move came amid the widespread security and logistical challenges the country is facing. Birutkan Mideksa, chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, confirmed the change of date in a...
Militarywcn247.com

Japan, US, France hold 1st joint drills on Japanese land

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese ground troops have joined American and French counterparts in their first three-way exercise on Japanese land, as they seek to strengthen military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. The “ARC21” exercise started Tuesday in Nagasaki prefecture. Japan's defense minister says Japan is seeking to expand its military ties beyond its alliance with the United States to include “like-minded” countries such as France. About 100 Japanese troops, including rapid amphibious deployment units, or Japanese marines, joined by 60 troops each from the French army and U.S. Marine Corps, are to conduct urban warfare drills followed by amphibious operation exercises under a scenario of defending a remote island from an enemy invasion.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Ethiopia to Hold Delayed Elections on June 21 - Vote Board

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's twice-delayed national and regional elections will now take place on June 21, but security and logistical problems will delay voting still further in some areas, organisers said on Thursday. The announcement that officials had been unable to hold voter registration in some hotspots thrusts a...
WorldUS News and World Report

Sudan Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israelis and Palestinians

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian factions, its foreign ministry said on Friday adding that it appreciated the Egyptian, regional and international efforts to reach this agreement. In a statement, the ministry called on the international community, "and the American administration...
Middle EastTrumann Democrat

Mediating in Gaza conflict, Egypt seeks broader influence

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt on Thursday reasserted itself as an indispensable mediator in the Middle East after it successfully brokered a cease-fire deal in the short but costly Israel-Hamas war that killed scores of people and caused much destruction in the Gaza Strip. In Cairo, state media said the halt...
Politicswtaq.com

Woman on Sudan’s ruling council quits, saying civilians are being ignored

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – One of only two women on Sudan’s ruling Sovereignty Council said on Saturday she had resigned, accusing the military-dominated transitional government of ignoring civilian voices. The 14-member military-civilian council was set up along with a cabinet of technocrats to steer Sudan through a transition after the army...
Militarytribuneledgernews.com

Egyptian troops arrive in Sudan ahead of bilateral military drills

May 22—KHARTOUM — Egyptian infantry forces arrived in Sudan to participate in bilateral military exercises involving ground, naval and air armies of the two countries, the Sudanese army said on Friday. The Military Media stated that preparations have been completed for the launch of the Sudanese-Egyptian drills dubbed "Nile Protectors"...
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ethiopia amassed troops inside Sudanese border: military sources

May 22—GADAREF — Ethiopia has deployed troops in the Qatarand settlement inside the Al-Fashaqa border area of Gedaref State, Sudanese military sources said on Friday. Sudanese army two weeks ago retook control of the Shai Bait settlement in the Al-Fashaqa after expelling Ethiopia Amhara militiamen. During a visit to the Sudanese forces deployed in the area, a week ago, a member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Shams Eldin Kabashi stated that over 95% of Al-Fashaqa is now under Sudanese control.
ProtestsMidland Daily News

Senior Sudan official resigns over killing of 2 protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Sudanese official said she resigned on Saturday in protest over the killing of two protesters during a rally earlier this month, when the military dispersed a demonstration in Sudan's capital. Aisha Musa, a civilian member of the ruling military-civilian Sovereign Council, said she submitted her...