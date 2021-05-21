The TikTok Hair Trend You Should Try For A Vintage '90s Look

If you've already missed the PSA, claw clips are back with a vintage-inspired vengeance. After teaching the masses how to create the perfect 1970s-inspired bombshell waves, TikTok is yet again inspiring resuscitations of long-forgotten hair trends. As Grazia reported, TikTok user @taylor_pfeffer took to the platform to display the stylish power of claw clips, twisting her hair into multiple styles with colorful clips. These clips first became popular in the 1990s and became a relatively low maintenance way to add a stylish accessory into the mix. Recently, celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been seen sporting the claw clip. "I think the big, exaggerated claw clip is on trend because fashion and hair dictate each other and we're all just reminiscing about another time right now," Ted Gibson, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of STARRING by Ted Gibson, told InStyle. "The clip can bring out a fun hairdo, and I love that it's versatile in the way that you can use it."