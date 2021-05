BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members are mourning two boys who drowned in a lake in Brockton on Saturday, despite attempts to rescue them. Rafael Andrande, 13, and Tiago Depina, 12, cousins from Brockton, were skipping stones in the shallow water at Waldo Lake when one of them went over a steep drop off and into the water, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The other boy ended up in the water trying to rescue the first.