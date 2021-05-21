Vegas releases Early “Games of the Year” Lines for 5 BYU Football Games

BYU +7 vs Utah — September 11. Opening lines can be pretty volatile and and will sway once the games get closer, but it’s an early look at what the sharps in Vegas are thinking of BYU this season. BYU lost some key contributors, most notably QB Zach Wilson, so it makes sense oddsmakers aren’t super bullish on BYU at the moment. If BYU’s next starting QB is capable and the offensive line doesn’t take a big step back then I think the lines in many of these games will be closer.