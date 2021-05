Although references to celebrations of motherhood can be traced as far back as the Greeks and Romans, Mother’s Day as celebrated in the United States dates back to the 19th century when one Ann Jarvis of West Virginia helped to start what she called “Mother’s Day Work Clubs,” designed to help local mothers learn how to properly care for their children. After the Civil War, Jarvis organized “Mother’s Friendship Day,” a time for women to gather with former Union and Confederate soldiers in order to promote reconciliation.