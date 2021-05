Currently, the Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to pick fifth in the 2021 NBA Draft, per Tankathon. Now, one has to take those odds with a grain of salt with the league’s still fairly new lottery odds, and as we’ve seen the past two seasons, we’re not completely certain as to where Cleveland will draft come July 29. The Cavs, for context, were tied for having the best odds at landing the first overall pick in the past two drafts, and landed at fifth.