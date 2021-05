Reports indicate Mark Parsons will leave at the end of 2021; club looks to carry momentum into regular-season openerOne week after hoisting the trophy as champions of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup tournament, things get real for the Portland Thorns. But, there is very little regular about Portland's ninth regular-season opener, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Providence Park against the Chicago Red Stars. Multiple reports this week, beginning with one out of the Netherlands, indicate that Thorns coach Mark Parsons will leave Portland at the conclusion of the 2021 season to become coach...