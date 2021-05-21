newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

BET Awards 2021: See All The Colorful Fashion We’re Using As Summer Inspo

By Emerald Elitou
BET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favorite stars never miss a moment to make a bold statement at the BET Awards—especially with pops of color! As we’re getting our summer looks together, take a moment to get some inspiration from these celebrities who rocked colorful outfits with the utmost flair. 2002: Trina. Trina fabulously arrived...

www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Ciara
Person
Rodin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Diamond Princess#British Royal Family#Fashion Inspiration#Sexy Outfits#Rock Stars#Lgbtq#Wireimage#Bet Awards#Colorful Outfits#Dress#Pink#Fun#Peep#Stuart Weitzman Sandals#Rapper#Miss A#Pride Month#Miami#Dej
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ApparelIn Style

Celebrities Have Been Secretly Wearing This Affordable Jean Brand Available on Amazon for Years

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I am an impulse shopper who writes about shopping for a living and has surprisingly few regrets. I know what I like when I see it, and I know what I will be upset about not buying. But there have been a handful of times where I sat on a purchase and the item promptly sold out, and I’ve spent months — sometimes years — agonizing over them.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Gwen Stefani Goes Back to School in Bold Fashion Thanks to Her Cutoff Shorts & Fringed Boho Boots

Gwen Stefani is going back to school — but it’s not what you think. The hit musician released another music video for her song “Slow Clap” today exclusively on Facebook, taking her talents back to the classroom in bold fashion. Her ensemble included a three-dimensional, flower-coated bandeau matched to denim cutoff shorts and her favorite fishnet tights.
WWENYLON

Charli XCX’s Is Finding Fashion Inspo In ‘80s Female Wrestlers

Charli XCX is ready for the world to open up again. The How I'm Feeling Now singer recently filmed Ray-Ban’s newest “You’re On” campaign alongside Beabadoobee, bringing her back to the days of house parties and dressing up. On stage or on the red carpet, the musical artist is known...
Designers & CollectionsHODINKEE

Interview Fashion Designer Marina Hoermanseder on Her New Rado Collab

You know a Marina Hoermanseder dress when you see one. Her signature? Unmistakable buckle work – not just the errant buckle on a dress or trench, but tops and skirts made of buckles. Her comfort and familiarity with leather and closures and minuscule details make her pastel-hued dive into the world of watches a no-brainer, yet the Captain Cook Marina Hoermanseder still manages to surprise.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why you're going to want to follow in Gigi's footsteps and rock the 'drouser' trend this season (yes, that's dresses over trousers)

Even if you're someone who has vowed never to experiment with hybrid fashion trends again after having a regrettable jeggings/coatigan/snood phase – *shivers just thinking about it* – there's one hybrid trend that never fails to make a comeback every couple of years. And that's the drouser. Yes, it may sound like something you'd leave the house in by accident... but trust us; editors, influencers and even Gigi Hadid are wearing the drouser trend right now (not least because it's weather-proof and practical).
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Is Foodwear the New Fashion Moment?

For many, food is meant to be eaten. But for some, it's a ticket into the world of luxury fashion and a chance to serve up a menu of edible yet sartorial tokens. Welcome to the fashion foodie hub where childhood munchies are turned into rings, artisanal baked bread and stacks of pancakes are turned into It bags, and produce is skillfully carved into chic undergarments.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Grunge girl beauty is bigger than ever and we have all the best inspo

It looks like Gwen Stefani's handed on the baton. One look on TikTok and it's clear that grunge glam is back on the agenda. The "grunge" hashtag has hit 1.6 billion views alone, while #grungeaesthetic, #grungegirl and #grungemakeup have over 180 million views combined. Over on Pinterest the picture platform has seen a 22x increase in "grunge hair", "grunge makeup" is up by 180% and "grunge nails" are up by 100%.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Hunter Schafer Stuns in a Polished Periwinkle Dion Lee Suit

Hunter Schafer is making a name for herself in the fashion industry. Yesterday, the Euphoria actress posted a series of photos to Instagram, featuring a periwinkle ensemble from Australian womenswear brand Dion Lee. The three-piece outfit included a well-tailored suit with a lightweight knit of the same color underneath. Showing off the look in a compilation of three shots, she stayed true to herself by adding a pair of thigh-high boots with shearling lining.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Watch ASAP Rocky Look Back at Some of His Best and Worst Fashion Moments

For years, ASAP Rocky has been a prominent figure within the fashion community, thanks in large part to his distinct personal style fusing the worlds of luxury and streetwear. His affinity for logos was quite evident as the beginning of his rise, as he was regularly spotted rocking bold pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Pyrex imprint and Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air. But as time went on, the self-proclaimed “fashion killa” began steering toward more iconic brands and labels, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela, and Calvin Klein.
Hair CareRefinery29

Phoebe Dynevor’s New Copper Fringe Is The Ultimate Summer Hair Inspo

Bold copper colour? Check. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs? Tick. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor just nailed two major beauty trends in one with her latest hairstyle, which is our new summer hair inspiration. With salons finally open, Phoebe paid a visit to talented hair colourist Mads-Sune at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier in...
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

The Metaverse’s First Runway Show Is Coming—And Collina Strada, Mowalola, and Gypsy Sport Are Headlining

The online metaverse and social networking site IMVU grew by 44% during the pandemic; it now attracts 7 million active users a month, most of them female or female-identifying and aged from 18 to 24. If you aren’t one of those millions, here’s a primer: On IMVU, users create personal avatars and dress them in clothes designed by fellow users—creators, in site parlance—bought with credits paid for with real money. The point of IMVU is to connect virtually with friends and to potentially make new ones, but shopping is no small part of the site’s attraction. IMVU’s virtual store features 50 million items made by over 200,000 creators. Fourteen billion in credits, or $14 million, exchanges hands over 27 million transactions each month. I Shop Therefore I Am, as Barbara Kruger put it in her famous 1990 piece, takes on new resonance in this digital world.
Apparelnews4sanantonio.com

Summer fashion trends

Our stylish gal, Stacey D is helping us put together our summer style wish list. Whether it's a pair of sandals or a new purse for the season, she's got the latest in hot weather trends to keep you up to date.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Halle Berry, Maluma, Dua Lipa, and More

If you’re not following Sharon Stone on Instagram, you should. The actress and author of the book The Beauty of Living Twice has some stellar gems on her page. You can see a slew of interviews, including her Well Intentioned piece about healthy living with Vogue.com, as well as some great fashion looks. This past week was a prime example: The 63-year-old celebrated Valentino Garavani’s birthday by resurrecting a body-skimming vintage couture champagne-hued dress and posing in it on her porch. Cue the fire emojis.