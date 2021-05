LEAWOOD, Kansas (KCTV) — “Yes, dear.” That’s the secret to 70 years of marriage for Dick and Barbara Henley. The two sweethearts married on May 27, 1951. The couple met in 1949 at the College Inn near the Missouri State University campus when Barbara Henley was enjoying a night out with her sorority sisters and Dick Henley was with his college friends. That’s when she caught his eye.