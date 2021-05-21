Live play-in updates: Warriors vs. Grizzlies, Friday night

Both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors had tough games on Wednesday night, and there is no time for them to recover from the same too much. The stakes in this one are very high, a playoff seed, and a chance to make this season much better than it will be if they lose. The Grizzlies and the Warriors met recently in the regular-season finale, and that one was a direct clash for the 8th spot in the West.