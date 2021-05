Riverside vehicle stickers and pet tags are now available for purchase. Vehicle and pet licenses renew annually on June 30. There will be no over-the-counter sales of vehicle or pet licenses this year due to current social distancing requirements. Once you have received your renewal paperwork in the mail, please visit the Village website to purchase your vehicle stickers and pet licenses online. This convenient option is now available for renewals, new vehicles and pet licenses. Hover over the “PAY” link on the homepage to select the appropriate option and start your online transaction. You may also leave your paperwork and a check in the silver lock box in front of the building or mail in your paper-work and payment. Whether you renew online, by phone, by mail or through the drop box, we will mail your stickers and tags to you, even if you come into the office to pay. The purpose of this change in procedure is to prevent a situation where people are standing in line in close proximity to one another.