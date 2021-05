Can Rory roll back the years? Is the Grand Slam finally on the cards for a resurgent Jordan Spieth? Can Bryson clobber his way to glory on the longest course in major history? And has anyone seen Dustin Johnson? There are storylines aplenty as the best players in the world swing into action on Kiawah Island for the third major of the season, and our guide will tell you how to watch a PGA Championship live stream online from anywhere in the world today.