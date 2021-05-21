newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Nasturtium leaves make good wraps for stuffing

By Barbara Damrosch
Ellsworth American
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe view from the upstairs window was alarming. Titanic vines, full of purpose, had so engulfed my 30-inch-tall marigolds that only a few specks of gold color could be seen beneath the huge leaves. Tumbling over a low granite wall, the plants had begun to snake through the herb garden, with the alpine strawberries next in their sights. These were not squash vines, or pumpkins, or even kudzu, the famous “vine that ate the South.” They were trailing nasturtiums.

www.ellsworthamerican.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Nasturtium#Home Cooking#Stuffed Squash#Leaves#Flowers And Plants#Chicken Salad#Kale#Tropaeoleum#Tuscan#Greek#Army#Swiss#Squash Vines#Lettuce#Veggies#Pumpkins#Onions#Foliage#Pine Nuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & Gardenfox4kc.com

How to make your home smell good

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Most delicious pancake recipes that will get wows at the table

Move over plain flapjacks, these delicious pancake recipes will get rave reviews from everyone around the table. From a special occasion to a Sunday brunch, pancakes are always a tasty choice. Ready to get flipping?. While cooks can debate the secret to the fluffiest pancake or the perfect thickness of...
Recipesexpressnews.com

Recipe: Grilled Chicken on an Onion Bed

Placing the chicken in a pan over thick sliced chunks of onions infuses onion flavor into the meat. 1 whole chicken (about 3 pounds) Instructions: Pat chicken dry with a paper towel. With a sharp knife, cut through the breastbone and spread out the chicken halves, leaving the backbone intact.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Gardeningifallsjournal.com

It's time to grow up

There are some advantages to growing your garden up instead of out. Trellises are a fun way to add a second dimension to your vegetable garden. The trellis of my choosing is the standard cattle or hog panel that can be purchased at our local farm stores. They come in sixteen-foot lengths. Cattle panels are typically 52” tall while hog panels are 34” tall. Put one on top of the other with a small amount of space and you can make an 8-foot fence. This is the only 100% certain way to keep deer out of a garden. The panels can be hung on two 12-foot posts with eight lag screws to create an easily removable fence. A 24-foot section of cattle/hog panel can be made by fastening together one and one-half panels with cable clamps; however, these are heavy and awkward to handle.
Home & Gardenhillcountrynews.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Recipesnewtownpress.com

FRUIT KABOBS: SO MUCH FUN, SO LITTLE EFFORT

Here we are, nearly summer, and still not certain what’s to come next as we watch (or try not to watch) the latest surge data about the pandemic. Maybe it’s a good move now and then to ignore the background news noise, determine to follow safety strategies, and add some nutritious fun to our summer days regardless of being largely stuck in place.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Candle Making Kit Beeswax

This all-inclusive candle making kit consists of step-by-step, easy to follow instructions and 100% natural ingredients: 7 natural large beeswax sheets 8×8, 6 lavender flowers, 2 cinnamon sticks, 2 orange slices, 118 inches of burlap thread, 20 inches of white lace, a 60 inch 100% cotton wick, 2 decorative bees.
RecipesWCNC

Cheesy meatball stuffed shells

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheesy Meatball Stuffed Shells. 1 16-20 Oz Package of 93% Lean Ground Turkey (or use the traditional ground beef/pork/veal mixture) 1 Cup Bread Crumbs (Make Your Own Healthier Version! Pulse Leftover Whole Wheat Bread In Your Food Processor!) ½ Cup Shredded Parmesan. 1 Tbls Dried or Fresh...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

No Fail Recipes: Lasagna Stuffed Shells

Recipe developer Natasha "Tash" Feldman helps stuffed shell lover Genise transform her limp, sloppy shells into an aromatic and perfectly baked Italian-inspired entree in just a few, easy steps. The problem: Genise's lasagna-stuffed shells are watery and lacking in pizazz. The solution: Firm up the filling and infuse each bite...
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Pinto-Stuffed Poblanos

Five simple ingredients (not counting salt) come together for this easy, hearty Tex-Mex main. Poblanos can range in heat from fiery to very mild; to cut back on the heat, be sure to remove all the seeds and membranes. To easily scrape them away, use the edge of a spoon.
RecipesNorwalk Hour

Gobble meal kits are so good and only take 15 minutes to make

One of my new favorite hobbies in life is being proven wrong. For example, When I was contacted about Gobble, I was not sure that quality meals that only take 15 minutes or less to make could be delivered right to my doorstep, but it turns out they do exactly that.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.