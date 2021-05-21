newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Padded Leash Is a Must-Have for Dogs That Pull

By Emily Belfiore
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Nothing gets dogs more excited than walk time. (Okay, maybe treats.) And while daily walks are a great way for your dog to get some exercise and explore new places, it’s not so fun for you if they’re prone to pulling on their leash. Whether your furry friend is still in the early stages of leash training or you’ve got yourself an always-excited dog, Amazon shoppers recommend picking up a two-pack of the Ladoogo Dog Leash for a smoother ride.

people.com
People

People

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walking#Two Dogs#Dog Training#Fun Time#Ladoogo Dog Leash#Orig#Amazon Com#Pomeranian#Leash Training#Amazon Shoppers#Dog Breeds#Standard Nylon Leashes#Furry#Pet Owners#Multiple Pups#Bag Dispensers#Reflective Threads#Back Up Slip Lead#Tangles#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Pets
News Break
Amazon
Related
PhotographyHartford Courant

How to take a selfie with your dog

People have amazing relationships with their dogs. They truly become part of the family. This fact, combined with the short lifespan of dogs, are two great reasons to take selfies with your dog. By doing so, you document your special bond with your four-legged friend. Plus, it makes for a super cute picture — and one that is bound to score many “likes” on social media.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Best Chew Toys for Rats

1. Hamster Chew Toys Set 10 Pack, Guinea Pig Chew Toys Natural Apple Wood Hamster Toys Chew Toy Rat, Small Animal Toys and Chew Toys for Rabbit. This chew toy set from Amazon is perfect for small pets such as degus, ferrets, hedgehogs, and rats. It comes with a pack of 10 toys which makes it perfect for scattering throughout your rat's playpen or at the end of a fun tunnel.
ShoppingPosted by
People

It Only Costs $30, but Amazon Shoppers Say This Slip Dress Is ‘Unexpectedly Fantastic’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The ’90s are making a revival, and if you’re sitting out the resurgence of scrunchies, combat boots, and velvet, we have a much more user-friendly look to suggest: the slip dress. The influential look is so versatile that it works for nearly all personal styles — it was worn by both Courtney Love and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the ’90s — and for nearly every occasion. Often rendered in silk, slip dresses aren’t cheap (this writer just spent nearly $130 on one), but the Amazon-owned label Daily Ritual has a stylish silk-inspired version that’s just under $30.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Discover New Styles for Your Closet With Amazon’s Personal Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you the type of fashionista who just knows what looks good and sticks with those styles? There’s no shame in that — if you know what fits your body and makes you feel confident, keep doing you! But if you’ve wanted to venture out into new fashion territory, maybe you need a little extra push.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Saucepan ‘Lasts Forever’—and It's 68% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although it's quite likely your kitchen is overflowing with nonstick pans and cast iron skillets, there may be a dearth of equally important cookware: saucepans. Unlike skillets, saucepans boast tall sides, making them ideal for anything that requires a higher quantity of liquid. For those who don't own a saucepan they can count on, look to the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan, which is 68% off on Amazon.
ShoppingSimmer and Boil

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Fancy Espresso Machines for This Beloved $50 Coffee Maker

Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing is the easiest way to convince anyone to get out of bed. If you haven't yet experienced that pleasure, there's no better time to set up a coffee maker in the kitchen rather than have to head to a local coffee shop to grab a cup. You don't even need a fancy appliance to do so: Just look to the top-rated Black + Decker Thermal Coffee Maker—which is currently on sale at Amazon—to do all the heavy lifting.
ApparelPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Utility Dress Is One of Their ‘Best Clothing Purchases from Any Retailer Ever’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The perfect summertime outfit is relaxed, soft, and breathable. It's truly the only way to beat the heat. If you're on the lookout for a breathable shirt dress with a fun, edgy look, Amazon shoppers would point you toward the Daily Ritual Utility Dress. Select colors start at just $20, and one person even called it one of their "best clothing purchases from any retailer ever."
ShoppingFood & Wine

Shoppers Say This Nonstick Cookware ‘Feels Like a Professional Set’—and It’s Just $122 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once you've cooked with a nonstick skillet, it's hard to go back to anything else. Yes, you should still keep a cast iron skillet and a Dutch oven around, but there's no more surefire way to guarantee easy cooking than with a full fleet of nonstick cookware.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Meet the Miracle Squad: 10 Amazon Skincare Finds That Hundreds of Thousands of Shoppers Dub Magic in a Jar

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There aren’t enough miracles in this world. There are those brief flashes of beauty that restore your faith in goodness, like the rain clearing up just before an outdoor wedding, a street cat deciding you’re worth trusting, or running up to a bus right before it pulls away and leaves you stranded for 28 minutes. In the beauty realm, dubbing a skincare product a miracle-maker is the highest compliment — which is why we’ve compiled all the Amazon purchases that shoppers say give religion a run for its money.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

DOGS: Leashes for a reason

I can expect this question at least once whenever my dog and I are walking on any number of local trails. And the question is nearly always followed by that person’s off-leash dog approaching my leashed dog. Everywhere we walk has signs posted that say dogs must be leashed. This...
ApparelRefinery29

The Viral Swimsuits Of Amazon (With Thousands Of Reviews)

You can often find us deep down the Amazon rabbit hole, combing thousands of customer reviews on our neverending quest to unearth the site’s next viral product or hidden gem. Now, on the cusp of summer, we’re laser-focused on finding swimwear unicorns (aka suits with high ratings and low price tags). Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a plethora — and that’s a plethora by Amazon standards, so we’re talking a whole bunch — of not only one-off suits, but practically a department’s store’s worth of brands offering numerous affordable and eye-catching styles.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Exercise Sliders Are the Perfect Dupe for a Popular Fitness Brand

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The past year brought our exercise routines to our living room floors and wrist and ankle weights, booty bands, and butt-lifting leggings to our carts. And even though restrictions are lifting, you may want to continue your at-home routine rather than pay steep gym membership prices. More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers enthusiastically threw five-star ratings at these exercise sliders that instantly made their workouts harder — and right now, they’re on sale.
Pet Servicesdogtime.com

The Best Dog Ear Cleaners

Most dogs aren't exactly known for being clean freaks, but responsible dog owners need to keep up with their pooch's hygiene all the same. One of the most overlooked areas of canine hygiene pertains to the ear. When not properly cleaned, dog ears can develop waxy buildup that can lead to ear infections, and in severe cases, hearing damage. Luckily, there are a number of different products on the market for pet owners to help keep their pups' ears clean and healthy. In this piece, we outline a few of our favorite choices to help you purchase the right ear cleaner for your dog.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

This $9 Cuticle Oil Is a ‘Miracle’ for Weak Nails, According to 65,000 Amazon Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Nails that are constantly splitting, peeling, and breaking can be cause for serious frustration, whether you're trying to grow them out or create a just-manicured look on your own. While press-ons or a gel mani might give you the nails of your dreams in the short term, there's a budget-friendly product that can change them for good. More than 65,000 Amazon shoppers love Cuccio's Cuticle Oil (Buy It, $9, amazon.com), saying that it's nothing short of a "miracle."
ElectronicsReal Simple

Bissell's Iconpet Cordless Vacuum Has Nearly 3,000 Perfect Reviews—and It's $100 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Having a pet really is every bit as good as they say it is—until it’s time to clean up after them. The unconditional love we get from our cats and dogs is mutual, don’t get us wrong, but we really could do without the tumbleweeds of hair everywhere. This is especially true after finishing up a deep clean session, only to see stray hairs immediately floating on top of the hardwood floor or clinging to the carpet.
Petschartattack.com

How to Choose the Best Dog Bed for Big Dogs?

Dogs are very loyal, friendly and affectionate towards their owner, they are cooperative and affectionate towards their owners and families. When they are so protective and loving towards us, as their owners, we need to also be sensible and caring towards them. When we talk about dogs, we know that they are great companions and the bigger breeds are certainly the best as our friends! So we need to ensure at our best to take care of their needs and for giant dog breeds, comfortable extra-large dog beds are very important. Big dog breeds are very active and they like to keep themselves engrossed in different activities. So by the end of the day, our dogs need a good night sleep.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Shoppers Call This the ‘Perfect Casual Dress’ — and It’s Under $20 on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Gearing up for the warm season means pulling out your collection of strappy sandals and summer dresses. This type of weather requires a particular sartorial design, the most important two qualities being lightness and breathability. That's why this summer, everyone should be leaning on items like the Feager Casual Striped Criss Cross T-Shirt Dress, which checks all the boxes when it comes to summer wear.