PRESS ROOM: HBCU Community Development Action Coalition Awarded $5.6 Million from the Wells Fargo Foundation to Address Racial Wealth Disparities

By NNPA
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 5 days ago
Our Money Matters: Financial wellness program kicks off on seven HBCU campuses to advance financial health of Black college students. MIAMI — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities Community Development Action Coalition (HBCU CDAC) is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive financial wellness initiative, Our Money Matters (OMM) for college students of color. This new $5.6 million initiative, funded exclusively by the Wells Fargo Foundation, is taking a more holistic approach to helping students who may be facing food and housing insecurity, college debt and other financial hardships to increase opportunities for financial inclusion and future economic success.

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

