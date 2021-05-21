PRESS ROOM: HBCU Community Development Action Coalition Awarded $5.6 Million from the Wells Fargo Foundation to Address Racial Wealth Disparities
Our Money Matters: Financial wellness program kicks off on seven HBCU campuses to advance financial health of Black college students. MIAMI — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities Community Development Action Coalition (HBCU CDAC) is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive financial wellness initiative, Our Money Matters (OMM) for college students of color. This new $5.6 million initiative, funded exclusively by the Wells Fargo Foundation, is taking a more holistic approach to helping students who may be facing food and housing insecurity, college debt and other financial hardships to increase opportunities for financial inclusion and future economic success.www.dallasweekly.com