Wisconsin State

Suburb latest Wisconsin city to ban conversion therapy

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison suburb has become the latest Wisconsin municipality to ban sexual conversion therapy.

The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring anyone who gets a complaint about a therapist or physician practicing conversion therapy to report it to the board or agency that licenses the practitioner, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday.

The move appears largely symbolic; Jake King, the city’s communications and diversity strategist, said he’s not aware of any conversion therapy practitioners in the city.

Almost a dozen other municipalities have passed similar bans, including Milwaukee, Madison, West Allis, Racine and Sheboygan.

Opponents of conversion therapy fear it can be used to try to turn gay, lesbian and transgender people straight. They say such therapy can be harmful, especially for minors. The American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association have come out against the practice.

Democratic lawmakers in Madison have introduced bills to ban conversion therapy statewide but their prospects are dim given Republicans control the Legislature.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

