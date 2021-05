Are you curious to learn the Good Girls season 4 episode 10 return date at NBC? After tonight’s episode, that certainly makes sense!. Typically, this is a network that likes the bulk of their shows to be wrapped up by the time you get to the end of May. However, in this case that’s just not happening. There are still several stories left to air this season, and you’ll get a chance to see those a little bit later in the summer.