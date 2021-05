FLETCHER, N.C. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Leaders from Quick Tube Medical have just announced that the Company has begun the manufacturing process for a decompression needle kit for use with acute pneumothorax or traumatic arrest. The new product, known as “Needle D,” is incision-less, suture-less and includes a locking stabilizer. This announcement comes on the heels of Quick Tube’s first product to hit the market in March of this year, a rapid deployment chest tube system originally created by the organization’s co-founder, Dr. Allen Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee.