The OnePlus 8 launched last year was, if you ask me, an underrated smartphone. It didn’t pack the same punch as the much more publicized OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of features or performance, but it was still a decent follow-up to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T, with an updated flagship SoC, a high refresh rate display, as well as respectable amounts of both RAM and storage. While it may have been superseded by the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9 for some time, it’s still a pretty respectable smartphone, especially for what it’s worth. It already came at a lower price point than the OnePlus 8 Pro did, but now, you can grab one for half-off its original price point!