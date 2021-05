CJ Fredrick is no stranger to playing under the bright lights of Rupp Arena. The newest addition to the Kentucky Wildcats has a history with one of college basketball’s most historic and renowned basketball gyms, dating back to his high school days at Covington Catholic. As a high school senior with the Colonels, Fredrick shined all season long, appropriately being named the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year after posting 23.1 points per contest on 48.4 percent shooting from 3-point range. His efforts were matched with a team record of 35-4 and a run to the Kentucky state championship, which was held at–you guessed it–Rupp Arena.