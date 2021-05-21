newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.53 to $63.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.33 to $66.44 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.07 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

www.ftimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gasoline Prices#U S Crude Oil#Commodities Prices#Gold Prices#Gas Prices#Brent Crude Oil#June Heating Oil#Wholesale Gasoline#June Natural Gas#July Delivery#June Delivery#Rose#Cubic Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trafficeconomies.com

Oil pares early losses, turns higher after US inventories data

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, following the EIA's weekly report on the US crude inventories, which showed a higher than expected drop. The Energy Information Administration reported today that the US crude inventories fell 1.7 million barrels to 484.3 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 2.2 million barrels.
Industryspglobal.com

US coal carloads dip for the week but trend is higher: AAR data

Coal carloads likely to increase as economy, gas prices strengthen. US coal carloads totaled 64,641 in the week ended May 22, down 5.4% from the prior week but up 38.2% from the year-ago week, data from the Association of American Railroads showed May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Continue Ascent in Midweek Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...
Marketsgrainews.ca

Global Markets: Loonie hits 10-day low

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar fell on Wednesday after the United States dollar bounced back and oil prices made modest gains. The loonie was at US$0.8258 or US$1=C$1.2110 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s close at US$0.8294 or US$1=C$1.2057. Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index surpassed the 90-point mark, rising by 0.40 to 90.04.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Grind Towards Top of Triangle

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to press the top of a major ascending triangle. This ascending triangle has been worth paying attention to for some time, so if we can break above the $67.50 level, it is likely that this market will go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the $70 level. Beyond that, the market then goes looking towards the $72.50 level, which is a significant area of both support and resistance.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

Crude prices fell on Thursday as Japan extended Covid-related restrictions while Australia’s Victoria state imposed fresh lockdowns. Worries about Iranian supply may hinder the upside as WTI arrives ata key resistance level of $ 66.50. EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories for the week ending May 21st. Crude...
EconomyForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Lower Amid Falling Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar fell against its most major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as oil prices declined with investors focused on the Iranian nuclear talks being held in Vienna aimed to revive a nuclear accord. Crude for July delivery dropped $0.31 to $65.90 per barrel. Talks between Iran...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 115 billion cubic feet in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 115 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 21. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 107 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.215 trillion cubic feet, down 381 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 63 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was down 4.7 cents, or nearly 1.6%, at $2.98 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.01 shortly before the data.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Weakens; Overall Tone Remains Positive

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell Thursday, after four days of gains, as traders fretted about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies even after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil supplies. By 9:10 AM ET (1410 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% lower at $66.09 a barrel,...
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Gasoline Prices Rise as Demand Increases

Demand for petroleum products continues to expand into the Memorial Day holiday sending gasoline prices over the $3-per-gallon mark for the first time in seven years. AAA said the average retail price in the U.S. was $3.03 on May 26 up from $1.96 last year during the height of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. The average price in Texas was $2.732 this week compared to $1.62 last year.
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Will Triple-Digit Injections Neutralize $3 Gas?

In an atypical mid-spring breakout, US natural gas hit the $3 sweet spot six times in May. But weekly injections of gas into storage—the balance that gets stowed away after the portion burned for power generation and cooling—are nearing the key 100 bcf, or billion cubic feet, level. That sparks...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Tellurian, Gunvor Sign 10-year LNG Agreement

U.S. LNG developer Tellurian Inc. said on May 27 it signed a 10-year agreement with commodity trader Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. for 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. Tellurian said the agreement represents the equivalent of about $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term. The price will be determined by a combination of the Japan Korea Mark and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

The Marcellus/Utica’s Biggest Competitor for LNG Exports…Alaska?!

LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports are an important and growing market for Marcellus/Utica natural gas. Two LNG export facilities currently export 100% M-U molecules: Cove Point, Maryland, and Elba Island, Georgia. However, our molecules make their way via a network of pipelines to several Gulf Coast LNG export facilities too, including the largest LNG export facility in the U.S., Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass. But is there a cloud on the horizon that threatens even more M-U gas from being liquefied and exported? Perhaps, and it comes from Alaska.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended May 21. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.2 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 439,000-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA reported that gasoline supply also declined by 1.7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 3 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early declines after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude down 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were trading at $65.59 before the supply data.