Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to press the top of a major ascending triangle. This ascending triangle has been worth paying attention to for some time, so if we can break above the $67.50 level, it is likely that this market will go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the $70 level. Beyond that, the market then goes looking towards the $72.50 level, which is a significant area of both support and resistance.