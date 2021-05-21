Brigitte DeMeyer on Muddy Bottom Blues

Sly and the Family Stone, a band with Top 10 hits such as “Everyday People”, “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”, and “Dance to the Music”, started in 1966 and was pivotal in the development of funk, soul, rock, and psychedelic music. Consisting of a core lineup of singer-songwriter/record producer/multi-instrumentalist Sly Stone, and included Stone’s brother and sister (hence “the Family Stone”) singer/guitarist Freddie Stone and singer/keyboardist Rose Stone, saxophonist Jerry Martini, trumpeter Cynthia Robinson, drummer Greg Errico, and bassist Larry Graham. Notably, it was the first major American rock group to have a racially integrated, male and female lineup. The work of the band is considered to have greatly influenced the sound of subsequent American funk, pop, soul, R&B, and hip hop music and has been long considered one of the greatest American bands of all time, even being inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. The band dissolved in 1975, but the various band members have taken on many projects and continue to perform as Family Stone (sans Sly) to this day. The Family Stone is performing at Fantasy Springs in their Rock Yard on Friday, May 14 as part of their Rock Yard on Steroids lineup.