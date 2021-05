Soft pull integration in the Digital Retail process drives more leads and sales. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft-pull products and services, has formed a product alliance with 321 Ignition, the only mobile-first website provider in the automotive industry to assist new and used car dealerships of any size in creating the best customer experience to serve the exploding online car shopping market. Dealers who use the 321 Ignition platform to build and manage their websites can now easily enable 700Credit soft pull technology to gain visibility into their customer’s FICO® Score, full credit profile and receive accurate payments for vehicles of interest.