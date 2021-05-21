newsbreak-logo
Not a scam: The $2.67 billion Blue Cross Blue Shield 'settlement fund' is real

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KAIT) - With the abundance of scams people see in their mail boxes, emails, and on social media, it’s no wonder that a notice about participating in a $2.67 billion ‘Settlement Fund’ from Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield may be ignored as being just another scam and treated as junk mail.

