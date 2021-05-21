What Atlantic Diving Supply says about itself and its DLA contract

Industrial control systems (ICS) have been the target of countless cyberattacks in recent years. Some of these attacks have an extortion goal in mind, while others seem to be nothing more than a test to see if the attacker is able to access and disrupt systems. As malicious actors become more clever in their tactics, we are also seeing an increase in supply chain attacks, complicating matters even further. As cybercriminals find new ways to improve their attacks, is there any hope of protecting our industrial networks from future attacks?