newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

WHEDA awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers by HUD

By Wisconsin Housing, Economic Development Authority
Urban Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has been awarded 313 Emergency Housing Vouchers by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Emergency Housing Vouchers target individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and victims of human trafficking. WHEDA will partner with a continuum of care agency to accept referrals for tenants who qualify for these vouchers.

urbanmilwaukee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Property Landlords#Emergency Care#Madison#Covid#Linkedin#Wheda Com#Hud Vouchers#Wheda Programs#Wheda Contracts#Wheda Agents#Wheda News Releases#Housing Units#Housing And Urban#Housing Search Efforts#Access Stable Housing#Housing Insecurity#Tenants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Homeless
Related
HomelessHousing Finance

HUD Announces $5 Billion in Emergency Homeless Vouchers

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the allocation of $5 billion in emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the supplemental funding is allocated through the Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. HUD said...
PoliticsColumbia Basin Herald

State updates emergency rules for ag worker housing

The Washington Department of Labor & Industries and the state Department of Health on Friday updated emergency rules intended to protect laborers living in temporary farmworker housing from the coronavirus, L&I announced. The updated rules took effect Sunday. The previous emergency temporary worker housing rules expired Saturday. An official, seven-page...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

LA To Receive $46 Million From American Rescue Plan For Housing Vouchers

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will receive 3,295 emergency housing vouchers, totaling $46 million, through the American Rescue Plan, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday. “The American Rescue Plan is doing exactly what was promised — helping our hardest-hit families, workers, and communities recover from this pandemic,...
Homelesswwno.org

Government Housing Vouchers Are Hard To Get, And Hard To Use

The Biden administration is preparing to release $5 billion in new housing vouchers, approved in the latest COVID relief bill. The goal is to help 70,000 low-income families at risk of homelessness due to the pandemic. But, even in the best of times, it can be hard to use such...
Hawaii County, HIWest Hawaii Today

Low-income housing voucher program closes

A waitlist for low-income families to apply for housing vouchers has closed, potentially for up to two years. The Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly called Section 8, is an initiative by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist low-income, elderly or disabled tenants in finding private housing.
Homelessweku.org

Housing Advocate Says Additional Vouchers Will Make An Impact

The director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky sees significant benefit in additional housing vouchers coming to the Commonwealth. Adrienne Bush anticipates federal money contained in this portion of the American Rescue Plan Act to start arriving in Kentucky over the next few weeks. “Appears that HUD is granting 582 additional vouchers to Kentucky, which doesn’t, I mean is like, oh well that’s a handful. But, that’s a significant number, especially if you think of vouchers as serving the entire household,” said Bush.
HomelessPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: District of Columbia Housing Authority Receives Nearly $12 Million in Emergency Housing Vouchers

HUD Funding Part of Biden Administration American Rescue Plan. Today, the District of Columbia Housing Authority received nearly $12 million in Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The vouchers will be used to house families facing homelessness in the nation’s capital.
HomelessJanesville Gazette

Biden wants to offer more housing vouchers. Many landlords won’t accept them

President Joe Biden wants to expand Section 8 housing assistance to more than 200,000 additional families. The administration proposed an additional $5.4 billion in hopes that housing vouchers will help low-income people at risk of homelessness because of the pandemic. But the challenge for many voucher-holders is finding landlords willing...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Communities Will Receive Nearly $13 Million For Emergency Housing Vouchers

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that 31 Oregon counties and cities will receive about $12.8 million in federal resources from the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or trying to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.
AdvocacyPosted by
MyChesCo

HUD Awards $51 Million to Clean Up Lead Hazards in Public Housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded nearly $51.4 million to 25 Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) in 19 states to identify and reduce lead-based paint hazards in thousands of older public housing units. Provided through HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund, these grants will be targeted to public housing units currently occupied by families with young children.
Ohio Statehometownstations.com

Ohio GOP House Representatives introduce bill to expand school vouchers to every student

Republican House lawmakers have introduced a measure making any Ohio school child eligible for the state voucher program. Ohio's program, currently targeted toward children enrolled in underperforming schools, provides vouchers of about $4,500 for elementary and middle school students and $6,000 for high schoolers. The bill would allow any child to use a voucher to cover part of the cost of private school tuition. The proposal comes as Ohio lawmakers are considering changing how the state funds education to address disparities between poor and rich districts.
Real Estateedmondsbeacon.com

Agreement could bring more low-income housing

They are among the most desired apartments in Edmonds. They're in prime locations and the rents are to die for. But if you're not on the waiting list now, you may have to wait years to get in. They are three income-restricted complexes administered by the Housing Authority of Snohomish...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri House votes to pare down school voucher bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House in an unusual move Tuesday passed a pared-down school voucher bill after a similar measure when to the governor's desk last week. The main provisions of both bills would create a tax credit program to pay for kids to go to K-12...