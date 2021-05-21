WHEDA awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers by HUD

The director of the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky sees significant benefit in additional housing vouchers coming to the Commonwealth. Adrienne Bush anticipates federal money contained in this portion of the American Rescue Plan Act to start arriving in Kentucky over the next few weeks. “Appears that HUD is granting 582 additional vouchers to Kentucky, which doesn’t, I mean is like, oh well that’s a handful. But, that’s a significant number, especially if you think of vouchers as serving the entire household,” said Bush.