Rittenhouse Makes First In-Person Court Appearance; Trial Set For Nov. 1

A federal judge has ordered two men who are charged with conspiracy for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot to be detained pending trial. Julian Khater and George Tanios have pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts against them, including assaulting an officer and conspiracy to injure an officer. The men are accused of using pepper spray on police who were defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, an assault that prosecutors say was timed to help rioters break through police lines and storm the building.