John Ritter made a name for himself as Jack Tripper on “Three’s Company.” But the comedic actor was also dealing with becoming a father, too. Ritter, who sadly died in 2003, was on top of his game during a 1980 interview with Bobbie Wygant. In this year, his first son Jason was born. It was not known whether he was going to have a boy or girl at the time of this interview. Ritter was riding a wave of success thanks to the ABC sitcom on which he was the top star.