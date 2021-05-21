Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER AND EAST CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or 7 miles southwest of Brigham City, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brigham City, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, South Willard, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City and Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 365. Weak rotation has been noted on radar over Willard Bay. A brief waterspout may be possible. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH