Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN CACHE...SOUTHERN RICH AND NORTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 213 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southwest of Woodruff, or 22 miles west of Evanston...moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Randolph and Woodruff.alerts.weather.gov