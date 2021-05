Divorce never feels like a win, but learning lessons that pave the way for a better future certainly does. They say nobody walks down the aisle on their wedding day, suspecting they’ll wind up divorced one day, but that’s not entirely true. That’s a genuine thought I had after recovering from a panic attack on the morning of my wedding. I even briefly considered not walking down the aisle at all before ultimately deciding I couldn’t face disappointing everyone who’d flown in from out of town to be there.