Even though they look like dessert, these double-chocolate smoothie bowls are actually good for you. The first time I made them for my girlfriend, she thought it was homemade frozen yogurt. When I told her it was made from all fruits and vegetables, she was totally floored. You can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, as a snack or even for dessert. The best part is that you can make them with regular or dairy free chocolate chips or even cocoa nibs, which have no added sugar.