newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

From beer to Tinder boosts: The bribes for people to get jabbed

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeers, biryanis and even "Tinder boosts" are up for grabs as countries around the world try to encourage hesitant people to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Scientists say at least 65%-70% of the population need to be immunised to reach "herd immunity" - when enough of a population has protection against an infection that it stops being able to spread.

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#For Lovers#Free Beer#Beer Lovers#Fitness Beer#Healthy People#The White House#Vax Scratch#New Jerseyans#Twitter#New Yorkers#State#Indian#Ani News Agency#Ani#Hans#University College London#The National#Greenhouse Of Walled Lake#App Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
News Break
BBC
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Secret Facebook document reveals the words that will get you banned - as users reveal they've been suspended for as little as calling a friend 'crazy' and sharing a Smithsonian story!

Facebook users have shared stories of receiving bans after jokingly calling their friend 'crazy', sharing a Smithsonian magazine story on tribal New Guinea and labelling someone 'sad'. The social media platform is understood to have internal guidelines which are not made public on moderation. In documents seen by The Wall...
Cell PhonesBBC

Tinder tweak urges people to think before sending abuse

Dating app Tinder will detect abusive messages and ask the writer to stop and think before sending them, in an effort to tackle harassment. The automated system will learn to detect "harmful language" from messages reported by users. Tinder said the "Are you sure?" system had "reduced inappropriate language in...
MilitaryBBC

Covid: Get the jab plea as Army deployed in hotspots

People eligible for a vaccine in areas where the Indian virus variant is circulating are being urged to get the jab. Health Minister Edward Argar said there had been a "minor increase" in hospital presentations mainly among 35-65 year olds who were unvaccinated in Bolton. Meanwhile, the Army will be...
DrinksLas Vegas Herald

Gose Beer Market to Get a New Boost | Duvel Moortgat, Victory Brewing, Dogfish Head Brewery, Founders Brewing, Troegs

Latest released the research study on Global Gose Beer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gose Beer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gose Beer. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Anderson Valley Brewing Company (United States),Duvel Moortgat (Belgium),Victory Brewing Company (United States),Westbrook Brewing Company (United States),Dogfish Head Brewery (United States),Southern Tier Brewing Company (United States),Boulevard Brewing Company (United States),Founders Brewing Co (United States),Troegs (United States),Kulshan Brewing Company (United States)
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Indian variant 'underlines importance of getting jab'

Matt Hancock has updated the House of Commons on the spread of a coronavirus variant first identified in India. The Health Secretary says the B.1.617.2 Covid variant is "not tending to penetrate into older, vaccinated groups". There are now 86 local authorities with five or more confirmed cases and he...
PharmaceuticalsCNN

Yes, it's a good idea to bribe people to get vaccinated

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hancock urges people to get the jab as Indian variant surges in Bolton

People aged 36 and 37 are to be offered the coronavirus vaccine from this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced, as he appealed to people to get the jab. In a Commons statement, Mr Hancock said there were now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – of which 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen.
LotteryNew York Post

People need to trust vaccines — not be bribed to get them

With just 59 percent of adults fully or partially vaccinated and the number of daily vaccinations falling, one supposed solution is to offer a financial reward — as much as a million dollars! — to get jabs. Turning public health into a lottery, though, is a stretch of medical ethics: People reluctant to get a shot should be persuaded, not bought off.
Cell Phonesdodofinance.com

From now on, you’ll read this if you’re rude on Tinder

The popular dating app Tinder has added a new feature to combat abuse and harassment. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the application will soon identify offensive messages as they are written. Users will then see the “Are you sure” warning on the screen before clicking Submit. The popular dating app Tinder...
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: How to get stubborn Americans to get vaccinated: Bribe them.

Sometimes, a little bit of gentle persuasion rather than overt coercion can move humans to do things they don’t want to do. One of the biggest challenges facing health authorities is how to motivate more people to get vaccinated, and despite all the government nagging, the United States is bogged down on a vaccination plateau.
Public Healthleamingtoncourier.co.uk

People aged 34 and over can book their Covid jabs from today

People aged 34 in England will be invited to book their Covid jab from Thursday (20 May) as the vaccination rollout is extended, the NHS has said. More than one million people aged 34 and 35 will receive a text message on Thursday or Friday asking them to make a vaccine appointment.
Public Healthgponline.com

Essex GPs deliver COVID-19 jabs from custom-built van to boost uptake

Working closely with local community leaders, the ‘Essex vax van’ is being used to bring clinics to people who may also face barriers to accessing traditional health services, including black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and the homeless. Equipped with its own temperature control fridge, as well as Wi-Fi...
Worldcontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Surge in Japan Drives Mass Vaccination Efforts

India pushes 300,000 COVID-19 death mark as worries of black fungus loom. In Japan, a recent surge of COVID-19 has caused many hospitals in the country to become overwhelmed. The jump in cases has caused a shortage of beds, equipment and medical staff, raising concerns about treatment for more severe cases. This has led to a drive for mass vaccination, as the inoculation efforts up until this point have been slow. Only 1.9% of Japan’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthDaily Record

Public health officials target vaccine-hesitant via dating apps

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is partnering with top dating apps to encourage young and healthy people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and other popular dating apps will add special vaccination badges and benefits to users’ profiles after they receive the vaccine. For example, any person on Tinder who adds a sticker to their profile promoting the COVID-19 vaccine receives a free “Super Like.” The apps will also provide information about vaccines and help people schedule appointments.
Public Healthrenegadetribune.com

World Economic Forum: ‘Get Your COVID-19 Jab – Or You Could Face Consequences From Your Employer’

The masterminds behind the so-called “Great Reset” are threatening workers that they “could face consequences” if they refuse to take Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA vaccines. “Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer https://wef.ch/2RtnFxs #COVID19 #JobsReset21,” the WEF tweeted and deleted after getting backlash on...