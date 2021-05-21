newsbreak-logo
Palestine

AP's firing of journalist following tweets prompts outcry

By DAVID BAUDER
KRMG
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Associated Press is being criticized for firing a young journalist over her social media activity, with some suggesting the news agency bowed to a political pressure campaign over her pro-Palestinian views from when she was in college.

Emily Wilder, 22, had started at the AP on May 3 as a news associate in Phoenix. On Wednesday, just over two weeks later, the AP informed her that she was being terminated for violations of its social media policy that took place after she became an employee.

In the days before her firing, Wilder had been targeted in conservative media for her pro-Palestinian rights activism while a student at Stanford University, where she graduated in 2020.

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton would not say what Wilder had written that violated the policy. Wilder said she wasn’t given specifics.

Her Twitter feed since joining the AP contains a few retweets that appear sympathetic to Palestinians in the current Gaza conflict, including a video clip of demonstrators chanting, “Free, free Palestine!”

On Sunday, she tweeted: “‘objectivity’ feels fickle when the basic terms we use to report news implicitly take a claim. using ‘israel’ but never ‘palestine,’ or ‘war’ but not ‘siege and occupation’ are political choices — yet media make those exact choices all the time without being flagged as biased.”

AP prohibits employees from openly expressing their opinions on political matters and other public issues for fear that could damage the news organization's reputation for objectivity and jeopardize its many reporters around the world.

“We have this policy so the comments of one person cannot create dangerous conditions for our journalists covering the story,” Easton said. “Every AP journalist is responsible for safeguarding our ability to report on this conflict, or any other, with fairness and credibility, and cannot take sides in public forums.”

In an interview, Wilder said that she had received social media training from the AP and had taken it seriously. She said she had even taken down a reference to supporting Black Lives Matter from her Twitter profile.

“Because I have an opinion about an issue that is deeply political and personal doesn’t mean that I am incapable of fact-based, contextual and fair journalism,” she said.

She also said: "There's no question that this was all precipitated by an onslaught of harassment against me.”

On Monday, two days before her firing, a Twitter post from Stanford Republicans had criticized Wilder, who is Jewish, as an “anti-Israel agitator” while on campus. They posted a 2019 article she had written in the college newspaper referring to conservative media figure Ben Shapiro as “a little turd.” Shapiro has been fiercely critical of the Palestinians.

On Tuesday, an article in the Washington Free Beacon was headlined, “AP Hires Anti-Israel Activist as News Associate. AP’s Objectivity in Question Amid Revelations it Shared Office Space with Hamas.” It was picked up in other forums, including the Fox News website.

Over the past few days, AP itself has been criticized by some conservative figures following the Israel airstrike last Saturday that destroyed the building that housed the news agency's offices in Gaza. The AP has said it had no knowledge that Hamas operated out of the building, as Israel claimed.

Following the bombing, the AP sent a memo to its staff members reminding them of its policy against expressing opinions on contentious public issues. The message was repeated on Monday.

Janine Zacharia, Wilder's journalism professor at Stanford and a former Jerusalem bureau chief for The Washington Post, said she could not understand why the AP didn't just discuss concerns about the tweets with Wilder instead of firing her.

Zacharia said she believes that Wilder's activism in college was the real issue and worries about the message that the AP is sending. Many one-time activists put their passion into journalism, as Wilder did as an intern at The Arizona Republic, she said.

“What happens if you were a college activist and then decide that you want to become a journalist?” she said. “Does this mean that you can't?”

Social media and the generation that has grown up with it have posed challenges at news organizations as they try to uphold standards of objectivity. The AP maintains doing so is important for an organization whose calling card is fairness.

“It's important to recognize that for an organization like the AP, there are colleagues all over the world covering every possible topic,” said Kathleen Carroll, the organization's former executive editor and now chairwoman of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“That's why journalists covered by the social media policy need to be careful that their posts don't jeopardize the ability of their colleagues to work freely,” Carroll said. “What may be personal expression to one person is right at the heart of a story to a colleague somewhere else."

The AP stressed that the firing was based on what Wilder had done while employed at the news organization.

As for the news organization’s use of terminology, the AP Stylebook urges against references to “Palestine” because it is not a fully independent, unified state. The AP has made references to Israeli occupation and said that Gaza -- and Israel — have been under siege during the latest fighting.

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

JournalismFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Associated Press employees want answers after reporter's firing

More than 100 employees at the Associated Press have signed an open letter calling for more information about the recent firing of 22-year-old journalist Emily Wilder. Wilder's ouster, and the newswire's lack of candor about its cause, has caused a rare uproar inside the storied news organization. Monday's open letter...
Middle EastWorld Socialist Web Site

AP Journalist fired after right-wing campaign over Palestinian activism

Last week, in a chilling act of political censorship, the Associated Press (AP) fired new staffer, Emily Wilder, over her pro-Palestinian positions while a student at Stanford University, and for posts on social media critical of the government of Israel. The decision to fire Wilder came after the Stanford chapter...
TwitterNew York Post

AP to revisit social media policies after rookie staffer’s firing

The Associated Press is standing by its dismissal last week of an Arizona-based news associate over pro-Palestinian messages on social media, but has promised employees it will reexamine the company’s social media policy. AP editors said Monday in a memo obtained by the Post that a committee of staffers would...
EconomyVanity Fair

Ousted AP Journalist Says She Was “Hung Out to Dry” By the News Agency

Emily Wilder, the 22-year-old journalist who was fired from the Associated Press last week over purported social media policy violations, called the termination “an opportunity to make me a scapegoat” amid a conservative-led “smear campaign” that seized on opinions expressed in college. “What future does it promise to aspiring reporters that an institution like The Associated Press would sacrifice those with the least power to the cruel trolling of a group of anonymous bullies?” she asked in a statement on Saturday.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Independent

‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

The young reporter recently fired by the Associated Press says her termination was part of a broader pattern of censorship against pro-Palestine reporters.“I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists – particularly Palestinian journalists and other journalists of color – before me,” Emily Wilder, 22, said in a statement.The journalist had been at her job less than three weeks when she was fired, ostensibly for violating AP’s social media policy. Ms Wilder, however, says AP’s editors would not answer her when she asked which of her posts...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Associated Press Draws Criticism After Firing Phoenix Reporter

The firing last week of an Associated Press reporter for her conduct the news agency said violated its social media policy while employed as one of its journalists is being criticized. Former Arizona Republic intern Emily Wilder began working for the AP on May 3, based in Phoenix. She was...
PalestineJezebel

The Journalist Fired by the AP for Supporting Palestine Says She 'Will Not Be Intimidated Into Silence'

Emily Wilder has released a public statement regarding her unceremonious firing by the Associated Press. In the statement, posted to Twitter on Saturday, the 22-year-old journalist and recent Stanford graduate, whom the AP fired after bowing to a smear campaign mounted by Stanford College Republicans over Wilder’s support for pro-Palestinian causes while on campus, Wilder notes that she never received a clear answer as to why she was terminated beyond vague, unsupported claims that she allegedly violated the news agency’s social media policy.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

British politician criticized over tweet following shooting of BLM activist

Diane Abbott, who is Britain’s first Black female MP, faced criticism over a tweet following the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in London. Sasha Johnson was left in critical condition after she was shot in the head early Sunday. The Guardian reported that London’s Metropolitan Police Department has insisted she was not specifically targeted. But her Taking the Initiative Party said she had received "numerous death threats" related to her activism before the shooting.
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Gaza-based journalists in Hamas chat blocked from WhatsApp

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — A few hours after the latest cease-fire took effect in the Gaza Strip, a number of Palestinian journalists in the coastal enclave found they were blocked from accessing WhatsApp messenger — a crucial tool used to communicate with sources, editors and the world beyond the blockaded strip.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

BBC Palestinian journalist shown to have tweeted #HitlerWasRight in 2014

(JTA) – A journalist for the BBC based in Ramallah in 2014 tweeted “#HitlerWasRight” about Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. Honest Reporting, an Israeli organization whose mission statement is “promoting fairness and accuracy in media coverage of Israel,” offered a screen capture on Sunday of a tweet by Tala Halawa, whose account on the LinkedIn social network lists her as a “Digital Journalist at BBC Monitoring,” a position she began in 2017.