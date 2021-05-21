Fugs & Pieces, May 21st, 2021

Dir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong. 12A, 134 mins. In 1996, Glenn Close glided onto screens in fur and feathers, with an electric shock of a black-and-white wig perched on her head and a cackle that could summon the dead. Her take on Cruella de Vil, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, has, for a long time, felt positively definitive. And so, it’s a great compliment to Emma Stone’s performance in Cruella– playing a young, mostly reimagined version of the character – that it never feels as if she’s wrestling with the shadow of her predecessor.