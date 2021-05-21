newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fugs & Pieces, May 21st, 2021

By Jessica
gofugyourself.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Grodin died this week, which makes this a great time to revisit this absolutely BONKERS piece he wrote about Miss Piggy for Vulture back in 2011. This man was a treasure. He — and this is not a joke — probably deserved an Oscar nomination for The Great Muppet Caper.

www.gofugyourself.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Charles Grodin
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Henry Golding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Smithsonian#Texas Monthly#Pop History#Hot Stuff#Story Time#Black History#Fugs Pieces#The Great Muppet Caper#Simplest Cocktail#The Nyt Magazine#Town Country#Mgm#La Times#Gfy#Cute Stuff#Notes#Jlo Vs Arod#Refinery29#Paloma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
Related
Entertainmenthospitalitydesign.com

Five on Friday: May 21st, 2021

Our weekly roundup of headlines from around the world that are affecting the hospitality industry. New York’s newest public park floats above the Hudson River, the Serpentine Gallery names the designer for next year’s pavilion, and HD’s annual hotels issue is now out. All that and more in this week’s Five on Friday.
Apparelgofugyourself.com

Fug Nation Loves Shorts!

Listen! It’s been a long year! Many of us have been locked inside far more than we’d normally have been! Last summer was a WASH when it came to having fun. And now, thank goodness, large parts of the world feel as if they might be emerging from our pandemic cocoon. (For example, I am fully vaccinated as of today! Go get your vaccine, if it’s available to you! I didn’t even have any real side effects; like, I was tired and had a headache after the first shot, and my arm hurt after the second one. That’s it!) Which means people might be going outside when it is hot and we might want to wear shorts. LET THOSE LEGS OUT TO LIVE! (I’m desperate for one of you to buy these cute-ass shorts with tennis rackets all over them, to be honest.)
TV Seriesfroggyweb.com

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Friday, May 21st

Our 3 favorite witches return for Hocus Pocus 2! An 11-year-old Florida girl says she credits “Law and Order: SVU” on how she fought off and helped catch a would-be kidnapper. Plus, Carrie Underwood has added more shows to her Vegas residency. Plus, Dierks Bentley talks about what it’s like being back on the road. That and more in today’s Entertainment Update.
TV & Videoslaughingplace.com

Disney+ Watch Guide: May 21st-27th

Disney+ has tons of fun in store for subscribers this week, including a new batch of Inside Pixar episodes and new additions to the library including the last film in the Pixie Hollow series. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical. New Exclusives. Inside Pixar –...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Willy ‘Wonka’ Getting an Origin Story Starring Timothée Chalamet!

Instead of remaking Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory for a second time, Warner Bros. is opting to tell the elusive candy inventory/maker’s origin story and have set Timothée Chalamet (Dune) as the title character, says Deadline. Wonka will be based on characters created by Roald Dahl, focusing on a...
New York City, NYabc23.com

Feel Good Friday – May 21st

Two Police Officers in New York City are being called Heroes for rescuing a man who had fallen onto Subway Tracks. A Medical episode had rendered the man unconscious and a train was coming. The Officers sprung into action, one using his flashlight to stop the train while the other got the man off the tracks and back onto the platform. The man is said to be breathing and alert.
Moviesradionwtn.com

Timothee Chalamet to portray young Willy Wonka in prequel film ‘Wonka’

Timothee Chalamet has been tapped to portray a young Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel film from Warner Bros. titled Wonka. The musical will explore the fictional candy maker from Roald Dahl’s book before he opens up his signature chocolate factory. Gene Wilder portrayed Willy Wonka in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and then Johnny Depp then portrayed the character in director Tim Burton’s 2005 version, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Timothée Chalamet to Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. Movie

Timothée Chalamet will play the world’s most famous chocolatier in “Wonka,” a musical based on the early life of Willy Wonka. Though plot details have been kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later created the famous house of confectionary treats. Reps for Chalamet confirm he will be singing and dancing in the movie.
TV & Videosb105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Friday, May 21st!

-The Sweet & Spicy Truth Game! Is there a song that puts Chelsie in the mood? Would Statt rather be able to fly or be able to turn invisible?. -The Big Bone Lick Double Drive-In! -B-105 Listeners want to help out Amanda with her Luke Bryan/Ex-Boyfriend problem!. -Trisha goes All...
MoviesPosted by
Architectural Digest

Cruella: Inside Her Absolutely Evil, Impossibly Stylish Origin Story

Remember the classic G-rated Disney tale about the outrageous villain who steals cute Dalmatians? The new Cruella movie is not interested in that trifle, darling. Instead, behold a brash and wickedly fun origin story with a pulsating style that pops off the screen. “There’s a clash of tradition and energy in what you see,” production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite) tells Architectural Digest of the film, opening in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. “But the intention early on was for the movie to look grounded with a real sense of place.”
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Disney’s Cruella

I am woman, hear me roar. Disney has been on a roll lately with their female-led movies, from the Oscar-winning Nomadland, to their first-ever Southeast Asian-led Disney princess animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. That hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest movie studio from digging deep into its library and instead of focusing solely on the heroes, it peered into its deep well of evil, and who better to take the lead than one of the evilest characters to ever exist in the House of Mouse – Cruella de Vil.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chelsy Davy says dating Prince Harry was “scary and uncomfortable”

Chelsy faced problems with the paparazzi during the time she dated Prince Harry. It’s no secret that Prince Harry’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was challenging. The couple, who had been in an on-and-off relationship for seven years, are known to have had a “turbulent” relationship. Prince Harry had...
Moviesbest-of-netflix.com

The best Helena Bonham Carter films and series on Netflix

“If you’re a queen, you’re powerless, so I’d probably demote myself and go shopping.”. Wildly successful and critically acclaimed British actor Helena Bonham Carter is celebrated for her incredible perfectionism, talent and versatility. While Potterheads will absolutely despise yet be in awe of her incredibly psychotic performance as the evil Bellatrix Lestrange with her blood-curdling cackle, foul mouth and affinity for torturing Muggles, Carter has too many feathers to add to her hat. Clad in an all-black ensemble with her messy curly hair, twirling her wand in her fingers, Carter had an interesting insight into her character: “She looks like a warrior. I mean, Bellatrix does mean warrior. And she’s also a bit of a fatale. She’s the right hand of Voldemort, and the only woman death eater.”
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Cruella review: Emma Stone is a riot in Disney’s wickedly stylish take on the fashion film

Dir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong. 12A, 134 mins. In 1996, Glenn Close glided onto screens in fur and feathers, with an electric shock of a black-and-white wig perched on her head and a cackle that could summon the dead. Her take on Cruella de Vil, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, has, for a long time, felt positively definitive. And so, it’s a great compliment to Emma Stone’s performance in Cruella– playing a young, mostly reimagined version of the character – that it never feels as if she’s wrestling with the shadow of her predecessor.
Designers & CollectionsMovieWeb

Cruella Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney's The Devil Wears Prada

Disney does The Devil Wears Prada as a classic cartoon villainess gets an ultra hip, haute punk couture origin story. Emma Stone burns down the screen as the wickedly glamorous Cruella. The skunk-haired baddie from 101 Dalmatians earns her dastardly reputation going toe to toe with an equally formidable adversary. Co-star Emma Thompson gives Meryl Streep's impersonation of Vogue editor Anna Wintour an acerbic run for the money. The Oscar-winning actresses dazzle in a film that's short on plot, but looks and sounds amazing.