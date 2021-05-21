newsbreak-logo
Two Officers Sworn In At Warsaw Board Of Works Meeting

By Lasca Randels
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Two Warsaw Police officers were sworn in at the city of Warsaw Board of Public Works & Safety meeting Friday, May 21. Mason Metzinger and Paige Wood took the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting, being sworn in by Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer. In addition,...

