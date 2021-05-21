newsbreak-logo
Allen County Regional Transit Authority announces new routes to Delphos and Bluffton

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Regional Transit Authority keeping a campaign promise of connecting communities in Allen County after the sales tax increase passage in 2019. Starting June 7th, RTA buses will be running weekday routes to the City of Delphos and the Village of Bluffton. Transit officials say they are starting with these two municipalities and could add more over time. The purpose of the new routes is simple.

