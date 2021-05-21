Allen County Regional Transit Authority announces new routes to Delphos and Bluffton

VAN WERT – Central Insurance Companies has once again committed to making Van Wert an entertainment destination by partnering with Van Wert Live as a 2021 Annual Sponsor. “Making things better for others is at the core of who Central is, and that’s why we’re excited to partner with Van Wert LIVE this year! Their efforts make our community a better place to live, work and play. After a year of being apart, these opportunities to come together and reconnect are incredibly important to the culture of this fantastic town, and Central is very excited to be part of that," stated Evan Purmort, President of Central Insurance.