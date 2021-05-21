newsbreak-logo
Two more charged with murder in Tupelo shooting

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
TUPELO • Two more people have been charged in the Tuesday evening shooting in central Tupelo that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Police are describing the death of Lorenzin Brown, 24, of Tupelo, as a drug deal gone bad.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that an argument during an illegal narcotics transaction led to the shooting death of the victim," said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

Thursday evening, police arrested Amari Johnson, 20, of 109 Cook Drive, Aberdeen; and Justericca Pegues, 29, of 1910 Bella Vista, Tupelo. Both were charged with first degree murder.

According to the Lee County Jail docket, the suspects were booked into custody at 9:32 p.m. May 20.

During their initial court appearance on Friday, Johnson and Pegues were ordered to be held without bail by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen.

Johnson and Pegues were the second and third suspects arrested in connection with Brown's death. On Thursday, police charged Kortoris Burks, 43, of Tupelo, with first degree murder. He is also being held without bond.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of King Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday May 18. Officers responding to the short street off of Jefferson Street near Crosstown found an adult male dead at the scene. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green sent Brown's body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

This is not the first time Johnson has been charged with murder.

Johnson fled to Minnesota last fall following the shooting death of Sergio James, 35, of the Egypt community. Authorities said James was shot in front of an Aberdeen residence on Nov. 28, 2020 around 9 p.m. Several witnesses told Aberdeen police that Johnson was the shooter.

Johnson fled the scene in a red Mercedes. The car had several bullet holes in it when it was later found in Prairie

Days later, Johnson was captured more than 900 miles away from Monroe County by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Minneapolis Police Department. He was returned to Mississippi and charged with murder.

He was free on bond on that charge when he was arrested Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

