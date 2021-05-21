newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson Is Thoroughly Delighted After First Fishing Trip With Daughters

By Yael Meshulam
The Dad
 5 days ago
Changing diapers at 2 AM really gives you time to fantasize about all the things you one day want to do with your kids. Introducing them to your favorite video games, hiking some beautiful trails (without having to carry them) – the limits are seemingly endless. When the time finally comes to introduce your kids to activities you love, there’s always a chance that they’ll beg you never to make them do it again. But sometimes we get lucky like Dwayne Johnson recently did when he took his daughters fishing for the first time. Sometimes our kids approach things we enjoy with unmatched enthusiasm. In a way, it feels like discovering our favorite things all over again.

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

