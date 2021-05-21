Dwayne Johnson Is Thoroughly Delighted After First Fishing Trip With Daughters
Changing diapers at 2 AM really gives you time to fantasize about all the things you one day want to do with your kids. Introducing them to your favorite video games, hiking some beautiful trails (without having to carry them) – the limits are seemingly endless. When the time finally comes to introduce your kids to activities you love, there’s always a chance that they’ll beg you never to make them do it again. But sometimes we get lucky like Dwayne Johnson recently did when he took his daughters fishing for the first time. Sometimes our kids approach things we enjoy with unmatched enthusiasm. In a way, it feels like discovering our favorite things all over again.www.thedad.com