Bradley Cooper spent much of last summer and fall quarantined in his New York City townhouse with his toddler daughter and elderly mother. That didn’t stop the “A Star Is Born” star, however, from keeping an eye out for real estate in Los Angeles: Records show he’s recently sealed the deal for the $4.8 million off-market purchase of a gated estate in Pacific Palisades, his second multi-million dollar residence in the affluent coastal community.