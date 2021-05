Law firm leaders may profess to want to know what’s on their clients’ minds. But not enough are taking the easiest step to figure this out: just asking. It’s true that building out a successful client feedback interview program takes more work than picking up the phone and putting forth a few casual queries. But experts on the process, both within law firms and working for third parties, say that periodic check-ins that aren’t tied to any particular matter can yield invaluable immediate benefits for a particular relationship. And wider feedback can help sharpen a firm’s thinking on innovation.