Wisconsin Center expansion walk-through revealed
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Center District unveiled on Friday, May 21 a digital walk-through experience to give stakeholders an inside look at the Wisconsin Center expansion. A news release indicates the 3D video showcases unique features including the two-story water feature and collaborative staircase, along with important programming highlights including flexible meeting rooms, vertical transportation strategy, expanded exhibition hall and rooftop ballroom, and multiple terrace, outdoor, and informal and communal spaces.www.fox6now.com