History Professor Argues ‘1836 Project’ Promotes A ‘Two-Dimensional Cartoon’ Telling Of Texas History
A bill in the Texas Legislature, dubbed the “1836 Project,” would promote a more patriotic telling of the state’s history and promote so-called Texas values. University of Houston history professor Raúl Ramos says HB 2497 forms a committee to promote a more narrow look at Texas’ past – particularly the events around Texas’ founding in 1836 – when, in reality, Texas’ history is one full of successes and failures.www.keranews.org