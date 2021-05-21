newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

History Professor Argues ‘1836 Project’ Promotes A ‘Two-Dimensional Cartoon’ Telling Of Texas History

By KUT 90.5
keranews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill in the Texas Legislature, dubbed the “1836 Project,” would promote a more patriotic telling of the state’s history and promote so-called Texas values. University of Houston history professor Raúl Ramos says HB 2497 forms a committee to promote a more narrow look at Texas’ past – particularly the events around Texas’ founding in 1836 – when, in reality, Texas’ history is one full of successes and failures.

www.keranews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Opinion#University Of Houston#Houston Chronicle#The Texas Legislature#1836 Project#Texas Standard#Anglo Americans#Mexicans#Two Dimensional Cartoon#Texas History#So Called Texas Values#Professor#Historians#Indigenous People#Manifest Destiny#Rugged Individualism#Failures#Root#Negative Consequences#Treaties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateSFGate

Book World: Juneteenth: When Black history pierces Texas's myths

- - - Annette Gordon-Reed grew up in the East Texas town of Conroe, about 50 miles north of Houston. The first Black student to be integrated into the public schools, she was also immersed in the area's vibrant Black community of educators and civic leaders. Still, segregation persisted. Through the lens of childhood, she recalls separate waiting rooms in clinics, designated seating in the balcony of theaters and disparate treatment at the local drugstore. She remembers the death threats directed at her family and the occasional racist outburst from a classmate.
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

The Most Extreme 48 Hours in Texas History

A right-wing backlash from the defeat of former Donald Trump was always inevitable, but the Texas Legislature has sprinted further into extremism in one 48-hour period than ever before in the state’s history. Specifically, laws passed about guns, abortion access, and voting restrictions have taken Texas into the sort of terrifying territory usually reserved for comic books.
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: The storied past of Cowtown

The City of Fort Worth, a beloved Texas city sometimes known as “Cowtown” or “Where the West Begins,” has a storied past that has helped shape the history of the state. However, the name behind the city was a legend in his own right. Gen. William Jenkins Worth was a distinguished officer and war hero who fought for Texas and the nation.
Texas Statedistrictadministration.com

Texas pushes to obscure its history of slavery and racism (subscription)

Every morning, schoolchildren in Texas recite an oath to their state that includes the words, “I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God.”. Now, a flurry of proposed measures that could soon become law would promote even greater loyalty to Texas in the state’s classrooms and public spaces, as Republican lawmakers try to reframe Texas history lessons and play down references to slavery and anti-Mexican discrimination that are part of the state’s founding.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas wants to suppress our history, too

As Texas opens up from the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s Republican legislators are doing their best to close the mouths of Texas teachers — and the minds of Texas children. Texas House Bill 3979 has been framed as an attempt by the GOP to restrict the teaching of critical race...
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Texas hero Audie Murphy

In Texas, 76 men have been awarded the Medal of Honor for their courage above and beyond the call of duty since the inception of the medal. Perhaps the most recognizable of those figures from World War II was Audie Murphy. Murphy was born into a desperately poor family in...
Texas StateFredericksburg Standard

Save Texas history and dance

It’s a warm night. Cicadas are crooning loudly. A bottle of beer sweats on a tree stump. The dance hall’s wood-slat shutters are open, showing a river of straw-hatted dancers flowing past the windows. A young man works up the nerve to ask for a dance. That scene has repeated...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas History: Texas Democrats turn against Roosevelt

After the liberals walked out of the state convention on May 23, 1944, Texas Democrats officially went on the record opposing a fourth term for the White House incumbent. Deep-rooted disenchantment with the New Deal finally caused conservatives to turn against ailing FDR. Criticism of President Roosevelt surfaced in the...
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Windgate: UAFS associate professor of art history retiring in May

Works of art may be timeless but they do not exist outside of time. Art historians, through research and creativity, perform the essential task of contextualizing objects and ideas with the people that created them, and with people today. Mary B. Shepard, Ph.D., has spent her life both in this pursuit and, in recent years, educating students as an associate professor of art history at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. She is retiring in May.
Texas Stateutep.edu

Texas Group Honors UTEP’s Oral History Program

The Texas Digital Library (TDL) recently announced that The University of Texas at El Paso’s Institute of Oral History (IOH) was its 2021 Outreach Award recipient for its creative and successful approach to increased awareness and accessibility to digital information. The University of Texas at El Paso's Institute of Oral...
Texas StateKLTV

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Dalton Days in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Dalton Days will once again commemorate the day the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank 127 years ago. Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note demanding money into the First National Bank and a gunfight erupted when the sheriff, Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back against the gang. The reenactment is meant to honor those citizens who risked and lost their lives to protect Longview.